MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were sent to a house fire in on Klepinger Road in Harrison Township Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the fire started in the kitchen. The believe a dog was inside the home but are unsure of whether it was rescued.

The Red Cross were called to the scene to potentially help the people displaced.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update if more information becomes available.