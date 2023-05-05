DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross was called to help a local family after their house caught fire Friday morning.

According to Seth Dodds, Battalion Chief for the Harrison Township Fire Department, crews were called around 9:3-0 a.m. to Maple Leaf Drive for a house fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-family home.

Crews were on the scene from Harrison Township as well as Clayton, Trotwood, Dayton and Englewood, Dodds said.

The Red Cross was called to help the family, Dodds said, however, no one was injured in the blaze.