1  of  2
Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home Police cruiser involved in crash in Miamisburg

Red Cross assisting family after house fire in Troy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Troy Fire

Troy Fire (Mike Ullery/Miami Valley Today)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family after a house fire in Troy early Friday morning, according to Troy Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley.

The fire broke out in the garage of a home in the 1300 block of Sheridan Court in Troy. Smoke and flames could be seen when crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire “quickly.”

Seven people were in the house at the time of the fire. Everyone got out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS