Red Cross assisting family after house fire in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family after a house fire in Troy early Friday morning, according to Troy Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley.

The fire broke out in the garage of a home in the 1300 block of Sheridan Court in Troy. Smoke and flames could be seen when crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire “quickly.”

Seven people were in the house at the time of the fire. Everyone got out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.