YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire at an apartment complex has displaced residents in Greene County.

A post on social media from the Village of Yellow Springs says a fire occurred at Hawthorne Apartments, located in the 300 block of W. North College Street in Yellow Springs. First responders were alerted Saturday around 4 a.m. of the fire.

“Units 15 through 18 have suffered direct fire damage,” the village said. “We are profoundly grateful that, due to the swift action of YSPD, everyone was safely evacuated from the affected units.”

Numerous neighboring first responding agencies arrived at the scene to help assist. As of Saturday at 11:30 a.m., Greene County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS crews are still at the scene.

Affected residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

2 NEWS is working to learn if anyone was injured as a result of the fire, and the number of people displaced.