PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews from several different agencies responded overnight to a fire at a Preble County house.

According to Preble County Dispatch, crews were called to respond to a reported fire just after 4 a.m. to the 3600 block of Whitewater-Eldorado Road in Preble County.

Crews from area fire departments were called to respond to the scene. Eldorado, Lewisburg, Verona and West Manchester all responded to help officials at the scene.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that officials determined the house was a total loss and the Red Cross was called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.