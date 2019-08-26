Red Cross assisting after Piqua fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross is assisting after a family is displaced following a fire at a house in Piqua.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Laura Drive Sunday morning and found heave fire coming from the side of the home.

According to the Piqua Fire Department, no one was hurt but the Red Cross is assisting.

Officials say it is still unclear where the fire started. The cause is under investigation.

