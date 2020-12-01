Red Cross asks for donations on ‘Giving Tuesday’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross is asking for financial support for “Giving Tuesday”.

The Red Cross said in a press release that the organization has seen a spike in the need for emergency lodging amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Facing this relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade,” the organization said in a statement. “More than one million times this year, a person relied on the Red Cross for a safe place to sleep after a disaster; that’s more than four times the annual average from 2011 to 2019.”

The organization said there is also a need for blood donations. According to the Red Cross, over 50,000 blood drives have been canceled since March due to the pandemic.

