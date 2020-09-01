DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than a dozen stages and venues are lighting up in red as part of the Red Alert RESTART campaign.
The light-up event is meant to encourage people to continue to support the arts after so many stages have gone dark during the pandemic.
You can see the venues in red all across Dayton tomorrow from 9 p.m. until midnight.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Cardinals slam Reds 7-5
- Red Alert RESTART aims to support Dayton arts
- An organization puts its best paw forward to prevent veteran suicides
- With rent due right around the corner, Dayton organizations urge for financial assistance programs
- Russia Local Schools upperclassmen to learn virtually until Sept. 14