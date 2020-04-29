Recycling grants distributed by Montgomery County

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 22: Recycled milk cartons are viewed at the Sims Municipal Recycling Facility, an 11-acre recycling center on the Brooklyn waterfront on April 22, 2015 in New York City. Approximately 19,000 tons of metal, glass and plastic are collected monthly by the Department of Sanitation in New York City. In an […]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Solid Waste District has awarded nearly $200,000 to local municipalities, schools and non-profit organizations as part of the 2020 Recycling Incentive Grant Program.

The goal of program was to create projects that promote recycling and litter prevention. Grants were awarded for projects that focused on the following five areas:

Recycling Waste reduction Litter prevention Composting opportunities End use markets of recycled materials

The Recycling Incentive Grant Program is open on a competitive basis to all Montgomery County municipalities, schools and select non-profit organizations.

An endorsement letter from a local jurisdiction is required for schools and non-profits to participate.

Some of the biggest grants were awarded to the cities of Centerville, Riverside, Germantown, Englewood and Moraine.

The largest grant, more than $31,000, was awarded to the City of Centerville’s Cart to Complete curbside recycling program.