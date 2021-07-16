Recycle old tires, earn cash at Montgomery County Tire Buy-Back event

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services said Friday it is excited to announce that we are once again having our Tire Buy-Back event.

Montgomery County residents can earn $2 per tire up to 10 tires per vehicle. The department pointed out that hauling more than 10 tires without an approved state registration is a felony.

The event will be held July 19 at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine from 9 am to 1 pm. It is open to all Montgomery County residents with proof of residency.

The annual buy-back program was canceled last year due to the pandemic and county officials are hopeful for a large turnout this year.