DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drop off broken or unused holiday lights at local recycling bins this December.

Five Rivers MetroParks is partnering with Cohen Recycling to offer recycling bins for unwanted holiday lights. Recycling collection will begin on Dec. 1 with six drop-off locations across the Miami Valley.

Any light strands are accepted, including ones that are damaged or broken. Lights might be loose and not in bags or boxes.

The following locations are available during park hours, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carriage Hill MetroPark – 7800 E. Shull Road, Dayton. Located outside of the Visitor Center entrance.

Cox Arboretum MetroPark – 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. Located outside of the Visitor Center entrance.

Possum Creek MetroPark – 4790 Frytown Road, Dayton. Located at the education building at Possum Creek Farm.

Sugarcreek MetroPark – 4178 Conference Road, Bellbrook. Located under the kiosk at the main parking lot entrance.

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark – 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Located at the front of the main building.

(Photo/Five Rivers MetroParks)

A drop-off bin will also be at the northwest entrance of 2nd Street Market, located at 600 E. Second St. in Dayton. This location is accessible at anytime.

This is the fifth year that the recycling program has been offered. Last year, the program collected 5,900 pounds of lights.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer this resource to the community,” said Bernadette Whitworth, Five Rivers MetroParks historical and cultural resources manager.

“Recycling lights that no longer work and were going to be thrown away is such an easy way to be more sustainable this holiday season. And it’s a chance to spend some time outdoors.”

Drop-off bins will be set up until Feb. 1. Find more information about the program here.