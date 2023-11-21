WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’ve started to unpack your holiday décor, you might have discovered some broken holiday lights.

If you do have lights that are unusable, the Centerville-Washington Park District (CWPD) is offering multiple drop-off locations:

CWPD Headquarters at Activity Center Park 221 N. Main St.

CWPD Operations Building 354 Congress Park Drive

Smith House at Bill Yeck Park 2230 E. Centerville Station Road

Kennard Nature Nook at Grant Park 6588 McEwen Road

Iron Horse Park 6161 Millshire Drive

Schoolhouse Park 1875 Nutt Road



“Cohen will make a donation proportional to the amount of lights collected to the Centerville-Washington Park District,” the release said.

CWPD is asking for loose string lights. You are asked to not bring any other types of lights.

Lights can be dropped off at the designated locations from Dec. 1, 2023, to Feb. 1, 2024.