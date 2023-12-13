DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Recovery Plan, the $138 million investment in the city, just announced a new development that will lead to more housing.

The plan is supporting site preparation for a future housing development located in the Wright Dunbar/Wolf Creek neighborhoods.

Charles V. Simms Development Corporation was awarded a $980,000 contract in January 2022 after outbidding three other companies for the project.

Work at the 1.1-acre site includes engineering, land planning and utility installation in preparation for future housing construction. The work is expected to be complete in 2024.

Dayton’s goal with the plan is to create long-term transformational and sustainable impacts in targeted areas such as this one in South Dayton. Additionally, special initiatives will also get funding like those provided to businesses earlier this year.

All investments made by the Dayton Recovery Plan are made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.