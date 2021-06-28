WATCH LIVE: Recovery efforts continue for missing girl at Eastwood MetroPark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Recovery efforts continued Monday for a missing girl at Eastwood MetroPark.

Officials are expected to give an update Monday morning at 11:00. WDTN.com will stream that live and you can watch that live right here when it happens.

Saturday, first responders came to the park for a call of four children in need of help. Three of the four children were found and rescued. At least two were taken to the hospital. But Saturday, unfavorable conditions on the river kept rescuers from continuing their search.

Sunday, they restarted their efforts. Benjamin Laprairie, a man who lives in the area and visits the park often, volunteered himself to help with the search. He says most people in the area know how dangerous the water conditions can be.

“It is not wise for any children to be unsupervised over there at all. The current is too strong. Its too strong for grown men to swim in there,” he said.