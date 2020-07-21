Recovery continues for Celina woman who gave birth while on ventilator

CELINA, Ohio (WLWT) — A Celina woman who gave birth while on a ventilator fighting the coronavirus says she is lucky to be alive but is still healing.

Megan Sites, 27, of Celina, spent 21 days in the hospital in April. She was seven months pregnant at the time. Her premature baby was discharged late June after spending 75 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Mindblowing how much of a relief it is just to have my family in the same ZIP code,” Sites joked.

Sites said three months later, she is still fighting to regain her strength and her voice. She is in speech therapy.

“I kind of get winded sometimes when I talk or try to do any type of exercise or activity it can get tiresome,” she said. “The big long term effect that everybody is starting to realize now is hair loss. It just falls out by the hand full. I have a couple bald spots on my head.”

Sites said she is still suffering from anxiety.

“A friend or two of mine have announced that they’re pregnant and that just hits home for me, because I don’t want them to have to go through anything like I went through.” Sites said.

She calls her own journey horrific and lonely.

“I have scars all over my body. I have scars right here on my neck from the ECMO machine,” Sites said. “I’m a walking billboard of proof that it is very real.”

She also said people should support their friends or family who have survived and are recovering from COVID-19.

“Go ahead and take the time out to call them, check in,” she said. “Because it is — it’s mentally exhausting being alone through all of this.”