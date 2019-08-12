Recovery and Resiliency center expands operations in Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As many Miami Valley residents are still grieving last Sunday’s tragedy in Dayton, the Recovery and Resiliency Center in the Oregon District is extending its operation for this week.

The director of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), Helen Jones-Kelley, said there have been a variety of people using its services.

Jones-Kelley said Oregon District employees have been stopping by for a breather and snack, while those who are visiting from out of town and providing counseling services themselves are also using the room to decompress.

Jones-Kelley said anyone is available to stop by for a hug or a chat with their trained specialists, or grab a pamphlet that details local resources, this week, they are still focused on helping those who are dealing with the initial shock and trauma.

“We want people to be able to be healthy and to have a sense of well being and safety in the community, and not to get to the point where they are absolutely constrained by the event that occurred,” said Jones-Kelley.

Jones-Kelley said the center is a community effort to provide respite, while giving tools and tips to help people develop a positive sense and outlook.

“We encourage you to get involved in activities that allow you to think about other things, and that positive interaction with other people,” said Jones-Kelley. “Learn what you can about what this situation is, but then get out and advocate.”

Because while Jones-Kelley said it’s really raw for many right now, learning those proper grieving techniques will have a lasting effect on those who were directly and indirectly affected by the tragedy.

“The Oregon District is a very sacred place for everybody,” said Jones-Kelley. “It will always have a special meaning for the rest of our lives, but we need to get back to it being that entertainment district that allows people to socialize and be together in healthy ways.”

The Recovery and Resiliency Center is made possible by Montgomery County ADAMHS, the City of Dayton, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Victim Witness Division and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County .

It’s located in the carriage house behind Trolley Stop at 530 E. Fifth St. and is open from noon to 6 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 16.