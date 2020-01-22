Records: Woman stabbed, put in closet and refrigerator before being put in dumpster in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman who was found in a dumpster in Kettering on Saturday was stabbed to death by her boyfriend then placed in a closet and refrigerator before being put in the dumpster, court documents say.

According to court documents, Sierra Woodfork’s live-in boyfriend, Terrel Ross, admitted to stabbing her several times until she died. Ross said he then wrapped her body and placed her in a closet while continuing to live in the apartment. Court documents show Ross moved Woodfork’s body to a refrigerator when she began to smell in the closet.

Ross stated that on Jan. 14 or Jan. 15, he “discarded” her body to the dumpster behind their apartment building on Aberdeen Ave. in Kettering, wrapping her body in a blanket, two scarves, and two phone charger cords. The court documents then state he admitted to cleaning the apartment and fridge “before discarding his clothing, items he used to clean up the blood, and the knife he used to kill her” in the trash can behind the building.

Before police interviewed Ross, officials searched the apartment and found blood throughout, including a bloody knife and clothing. More bloody items were found in the trash can behind the apartment, according to the court documents.

Ross faces charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.