Recorder seeks veterans for advisory group

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Recorder is seeking veterans to be a part of the a new advisory board.

Recorder Brandon McClain, a veteran, is launching a “Voice for Vets” Advisory Group. The group is aimed to address veteran concerns, issue, and feedback, as well as offer assistance to veterans seeking a second set of medals or information about discharge upgrades.

The group will be comprised of seven volunteer members, which will include five veterans and two non-veteran community members. The group’s purpose is “to provide a voice to veterans seeking to improve the quality of services they receive within Montgomery County.”

If you’d like to be considered for the group, you’re asked to e-mail Voice4Vets@mcohio.org. The Voice for Vets Advisory Group will begin meeting in January 2020.

