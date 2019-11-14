Recorder seeks veterans for advisory group

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Recorder is seeking veterans to be a part of the a new advisory board.
Recorder Brandon McClain, a veteran, is launching a “Voice for Vets” Advisory Group. The group is aimed to address veteran concerns, issue, and feedback, as well as offer assistance to veterans seeking a second set of medals or information about discharge upgrades.
The group will be comprised of seven volunteer members, which will include five veterans and two non-veteran community members. The group’s purpose is “to provide a voice to veterans seeking to improve the quality of services they receive within Montgomery County.”
If you’d like to be considered for the group, you’re asked to e-mail Voice4Vets@mcohio.org. The Voice for Vets Advisory Group will begin meeting in January 2020.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
