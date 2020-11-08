Record warmth possible today

Record or near record warmth is on tap for the Miami Valley today. The record is 75 set back in 1945. Another great day to spend some time outside with this rare November stretch of bonus weather.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with record or near record warmth. High 76
TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 52
MONDAY: Sunny and very warm. High 76 (Record high 79/1975)
Record highs are possible on Tuesday (Record is 71/2002, 2006). A strong cold front will usher in scattered showers starting Tuesday afternoon and overnight. Much cooler temperatures for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Normal high is 55.
