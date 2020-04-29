Record number of high school students complete associate degree from Sinclair College

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A record number of high school students who participated in the College Credit Plus (CCP) program through Sinclair Community College will graduate with a Sinclair associate degree this May while still in high school.

The CCP program is available to students in grades 7 through 12 and offers an opportunity to earn college credits, or even a college credential at no cost, before graduating high school.

More than 7,800 students are currently enrolled in Sinclair’s CCP program this academic year, with 47 ready to graduate with an associate degree.

Deontae Brown, CCP graduate from Wayne High School, said:

Deontae Brown (Photo: Sinclair Community College)

CCP through Sinclair College helped me by offering challenging courses that will prepare me for further education at a four-year institution. The program allowed me to take a wide variety of classes that allowed me to discover what interests me the most. Through CCP, I was able to get all of my general education courses out of the way and I have now just two more years to complete a bachelor’s degree. I have already saved an incredible amount of money towards my college education. Sinclair was extremely helpful when it came to getting help. I had access to advisors, tutoring services and faculty that always made time to answer my questions. Even after classes were moved to online-only due to the COVID-19 crisis, I was able to easily adjust since many of my CCP classes were already offered online at Sinclair.” Deontae Brown, CCP graduate of Wayne High School

The 47 graduates come from 20 high schools across the region and will complete degrees in 12 different areas of study: Liberal Arts Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts Associate of Science, Psychology, History, Biology, Electro-Mechanical Engineering, Software Development, General Business Management, Creative Writing, Engineering Transfer, Mathematics, and Foreign Languages.

What these students have accomplished is remarkable, and I want to congratulate each and every one of them. Sinclair has partnerships with nearly 130 high schools across Southwestern Ohio and these partnerships are critical in preparing students for in-demand jobs. Even through the crisis that we are in, Sinclair will continue offering CCP programs through online and distance platforms. For a fraction of the cost and time, high school students in our community can attain college credits, certificates, or an associate degree before they graduate from high school.” Dr. Steve Johnson, President of Sinclair College

