DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Coats and winter accessories—donated by community members through our annual Coats for Kids campaign— were delivered to different organizations to help people in need.

For 40 years, Coats for Kids has been a tradition at 2 NEWS, collecting more coats than ever before this year to keep people warm.

“In the beginning we only had a few barrels. Now we stock barrels,” says RUSH Transportation founder Steve Parker. “It’s just a great feeling to be able to be part of here.”

Collected at barrels at LCNB locations and participating Walmart stores, the coats were cleaned by Cintas, and RUSH Transportation delivered them to local organizations early Friday morning.

“We’ve got 18 gaylords full of coats! It’s unbelievable,” exclaims Parker.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of coats and winter accessories were dropped off at organizations like House of Bread to be distributed to clients.

“These donations are so essential to us. So many of our guests kind of count on this,” says Melodie Bennett, Executive Director of the House of Bread. “We serve very vulnerable people. We want to feel like we’re always offering the highest level of service possible.”

Catholic Social Services partnered with 2 NEWS again to help those in need.

“It’s gotten cold out and we’re delighted to have a chance to support our partners and be part of this big project,” says Laura Roesch, CEO of Catholic Social Services. “Who doesn’t love a new coat or a hat or mittens. And it’s not a luxury. It’s something that people need.”

Coats also went to Miami Valley Child Development Centers.

“These coats are going to provide the necessary protection from the weather that’s already coming at us. We were walking through the snow on Halloween and these coats are right on time,” says Joe Joyce, Regional Coordinator for MVCDC.

At East End Community Services, coats are helping ease a big burden.

“Folks are struggling with high energy costs, high housing costs and the wage rates have not increased,” says Jan Lepore-Jentleson, Executive Director at East End Community Services.

While the need is greater every year, so is the generosity.

Walmart held two weekend drives and donated $10,000 to the campaign to help bring in more donations than ever before.

If you need a coat, contact House of Bread.