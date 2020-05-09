Record breaking cold this morning…freeze warnings continue until 9 AM

***FREEZE WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING***

Record breaking cold struck the Miami Valley this morning. The mercury dipped into the upper 20s, busting the old record low of 31 set back in 1947. Despite an abundance of sunshine today, highs will be running 15 to 20 degrees below our average high of 70 for mid May.

Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s this morning, breaking the old record low.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and quite cool. High 52

Running over 15 degrees below average this afternoon despite the sunshine.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late. Low 38

MOTHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered PM showers and an isolated storm possible. High 58

A chilly Mother’s Day with chances of afternoon showers.

Morning temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s for several more mornings. Highs will finally rebound into the 70s by the end of the week.