Record-breaking absentee, early voter turnout continues in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One week after early voting began, the Miami Valley continues to see record absentee and early voter turnout.

Almost one third of Montgomery County registered voters have requested an absentee ballot or voted early so far.

Election officials say that number is likely to climb in the remaining weeks before election day.

Montgomery County Board of Elections director Jan Kelly said they’ve received nearly 110,951 absentee ballot requests. So far, around 35,000 have been mailed back to dropped in the county’s ballot drop box.

“Our mailbox outside, we’re emptying it as quickly as they’re filling it,” Kelly said.

The line for in-person early voting was also busy Tuesday.

One of those early voters was Noelia Austin. At 76-years-old, she voted in a U.S. election for the first time.

“I grew up in the virgin islands, we do not have the right to vote for the president, and this time I feel accomplished,” Austin said. “I had that dream come true.”

As of Monday, 9,395 people have early voted in Montgomery County.”

“We had 33,000 people [early] vote in-person in 2016,” Kelly said. “I think we’re going to surpass that number.”

The record-breaking early turnout is the theme across the Miami Valley.

In Miami County, 15,930 absentee ballots have been requested, and 3,917 people have voted in-person.

“We have seen overwhelming amounts of people wanting to vote in this election, which is really good to see such enthusiasm from our voters,” Miami County Board of Elections director Laura Bruns said.

Clark County has received 19,955 absentee requests and 3,869 people have early voted. Clark County election officials said early voting is up by 1,000 compared to the 2016 general election.

Greene received more than 32,763 absentee requests and 3,585 people have voted in-person. Election officials said absentee ballot requests have doubled compared to 2016.