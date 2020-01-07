Reconstruction continues at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark following tornadoes

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Reconstruction continues at Wegerzyn Garden Metroparks after tornadoes tracked right through the center of the park.

The community garden area sustained a lot of damage, and a dozen large evergreens and ornamental trees were destroyed.

“We spent about three days cleaning up a lot of chunks of trees and various debris that blew in, it was kind of an agency-wide effort,” said Ron Bicknell of Five Rivers MetroParks.

Officials say it’s going to take years before the park is back to its original state.

