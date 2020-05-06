Recognizing Premier Health’s CareFlight nurses during National Nurses Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The theme for National Nurses Week 2020 is compassion, expertise, and trust, just a few things displayed by nurses at Miami Valley Hospital every day.

Among Premier Health’s frontline heroes is a special group of nurses.

“This whole COVID situation, speaking most recently, has been eye-opening I’m sure for everyone but especially for us, as we work to transfer these people. These sick, sick people, from one place to another,” said Marcia Roemer, CareFlight nurse for Premier Health.

She and Brad Pant both work as CareFlight nurses at Miami Valley Hospital. While Roemer has held the position for nearly 20 years, Pant became a flight nurse a little over a year ago.

“Prior to that, I worked in the ICU and before that I worked for CareFlight in the communications center,” said Pant.

Both nurses agree that the best part of the job is the unexpected surprises and the reward of seeing their patients recover.

“You never really know what kind of patients you’re going to be getting,” Roemer said. “A couple of years ago we were able to fly a couple of patients from trauma and they were in the ICU for months and part of our jobs is being able to follow up on these patients through hospitalization and recovery and it was just great to watch his progress and also get to meet his family.”

“Getting to take that practice and apply it to clinical situations and really help people is why I keep going,” said Pant.