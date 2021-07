DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department needs your help identifying a theft suspect.

Dayton Police said the woman in the photo used a stolen debit card at Love’s Truck Stop on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. at around 12:30 p.m. on June 29.

Police said the woman was wearing a black shirt with white writing/emblem, camo pants and hair frosted white/blonde.

If you recognize the woman, police ask that you call (937) 333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.