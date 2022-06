Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Dayton from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#5. Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders – Englewood

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop

– Address: 9196 N Main St Dayton, OH 45415

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#4. Daruma Hibachi Express

– Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Japanese, Steakhouses, Sushi Bars

– Address: 2781 Centre Dr Beavercreek, OH 45324

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#3. Village Station Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: American (Traditional)

– Address: 504 Central Ave Carlisle, OH 45005

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#2. Woodshed BBQ House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Barbeque, Smokehouse

– Address: 107 E Mulberry St Lebanon, OH 45036

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#1. The Last Queen

– Rating: 5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Categories: British, Bars, Gastropubs

– Address: 210 E Main St Enon, OH 45323

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

