Recent EEE Virus deaths in Michigan raise concerns in Ohio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), including three fatal cases, have Michigan public health officials on high alert.
The cases have hit a number of counties in Southwest Michigan, and they are calling it the worst outbreak in over a decade.
Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health officials said there has not been a confirmed case of EEE in our area in recent years, but given the close proximity of these cases, residents should take extra precautions.
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S., with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill.
People can be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses.
For more information, click here.