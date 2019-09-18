1  of  2
Breaking News
Children Services union rejects County’s latest pay raise offer Pilot killed in Madison County plane crash identified as 79-year-old man from Piqua

Recent EEE Virus deaths in Michigan raise concerns in Ohio

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zika Virus Texas_142544

A trap holds mosquitos at the Dallas County Mosquito Lab, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Hutchins, Texas, that had been set up near the location of a confirmed Zika virus infection. Although there has been no reported cases of the virus being transmitted by mosquitos in Texas, health officials are closely monitoring and testing mosquitos […]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), including three fatal cases, have Michigan public health officials on high alert.

The cases have hit a number of counties in Southwest Michigan, and they are calling it the worst outbreak in over a decade.

Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health officials said there has not been a confirmed case of EEE in our area in recent years, but given the close proximity of these cases, residents should take extra precautions.

  •     Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
  •     Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
  •     Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
  •     Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
  •     Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S., with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill.

People can be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses. 

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS