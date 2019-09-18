Recent EEE Virus deaths in Michigan raise concerns in Ohio

A trap holds mosquitos at the Dallas County Mosquito Lab, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Hutchins, Texas, that had been set up near the location of a confirmed Zika virus infection. Although there has been no reported cases of the virus being transmitted by mosquitos in Texas, health officials are closely monitoring and testing mosquitos […]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), including three fatal cases, have Michigan public health officials on high alert.

The cases have hit a number of counties in Southwest Michigan, and they are calling it the worst outbreak in over a decade.

Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health officials said there has not been a confirmed case of EEE in our area in recent years, but given the close proximity of these cases, residents should take extra precautions.

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S., with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill.

People can be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses.

