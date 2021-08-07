Rebuilding Old North Dayton, church and volunteers step up to help repair homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers and members of North Dayton Baptist Church got together Saturday morning to help rebuild the Old North Dayton neighborhood.

“We think that [this] is the best way to be a witness to our world is through our service. Not just our words but our deeds,” said Randy Chestnut, Missions Outreach Pastor at the church.

They joined forces with the Rebuilding Together Dayton organization. Organization leaders say they’ve found many people in the Old North Dayton area are in need of help and support following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak of 2019.

“We recognized the need to help homeowners recover from the tornadoes so even as we’re going into over 2 years later we’re still helping them recover,” said Caroline Brokaw, Seasonal Safe @ Home Director with Rebuilding Together Dayton. “We’re still helping them recover because a lot of them were underinsured or they weren’t insured so we’re helping them recover as well as keeping them safe and healthy inside their homes.”

Saturday, they helped Mary Gonckel, a homeowner who’s been living in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. She lives just steps away from the church and the volunteers helped trim hedges and tree limbs, power wash her home and put up security lights.

“I’ve been sick, I just got out of the hospital and this is marvelous,” said Gonckel. “I think they’re God’s angels in motion.”

