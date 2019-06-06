Realtor organizations announce relief fund to assist tornado victims

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Three realtor organizations are launching a relief fund to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Ohio Realtors, Dayton Realtors, and the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors have partnered to start the Ohio Realtors Housing Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to residents whose homes or apartments were damaged by the tornadoes.

The funding of more than $325,000 in financial relief from a grant by the National Association of Realtors, as well as local donations from realtor associations around the state, allows Ohio Realtors to launch the fund.

Each qualifying resident pay receive up to $1,000 in non-repayable grants.

The Ohio Association of Realtors announced the grant program launch in Trotwood on Thursday afternoon, and said this is the first time a program like this has been done in the state.

Trotwood mayor, Mary McDonald, said she was extremely grateful to the groups and associations for lending a helping hand.

“There are going to be great needs that start today, but those needs are going to extend on into the years and months to come, so we’re excited for what you’re doing, we thank you for what you’re doing,” said McDonald.

The funds will be released on a first-come, first-served basis and can be applied to a monthly mortgage expense for a damaged home, or rental cost due to displacement.

The application deadline is August 16, 2019.

For more information, click here.

