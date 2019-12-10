Reality show surveys Xenia businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Xenia is one of ten cities nationwide in the running to be on the reality TV series Small Business Revolution.

The winning city gets a 500-thousand dollar transformation.

Staff of the show talked with city leaders Monday. Tuesday, they were touring local businesses, getting a feel for the history of Xenia as well as what the show would mean for local business owners.

“It’s really cool, and we watched some of the episodes of the show, and they do a wonderful job,” says owner of Xenia Shoe and Leather Repair Tim Sontag.

The store was stop one for staff as they decide which city is deserving of a half million dollar transformation.

“There’s a lot of momentum in Xenia for the small businesses,” states Erica Adams, the Content Strategy and Partnerships Manager For Deluxe Corporation Small Business Revolution. “We’re really looking for the history of their business, understanding their story and why they started. So often small businesses are passionate about what they do but maybe not experts at marketing their business, so we’ll also look to understand what are the challenges they’re facing that we could potentially help them with.”

The store has been a staple on Main Street since 1982. Sontag is excited about what this could mean for Xenia.

“We need a little leg up,” admits Sontag. “The big box stores and big businesses get lots of breaks and sometimes the small businesses don’t.”

Owner of Coffee Hub Cynthia Stemple has been serving up coffee for about two and a half years.

“I always say coffee is the business God gave me,” smiles Stemple.

Tuesday, she helped the staff get their caffeine fix.

“We want to make Xenia a destination that people come and think, ‘Oh yeah, I want to go to Xenia. I want to go shopping, I want to go get something to eat,'” says Stemple.

“Really the goal is to help lift up small towns and by doing so we really help each of the small businesses in that town in order to help the community as a whole be more successful,” says Adams.

The top five towns will be announced January 14. The public will have one week to vote. On January 28, the winning town will be announced.

