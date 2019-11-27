Real estate group hosts ‘A Thankful Toast’ to raise money for Artemis Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Real Estate Crush hosted “A Thankful Toast” Tuesday night at Lilly’s Bistro. All proceeds benefit the Artemis Center, which provides resources to women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

“I can tell Artemis has been close to a lot of my friends, so it’s a group that we wanted to help raise money for,” said Elizabeth Cooper, founding partner of Dayton Real Estate Crush.

If you or someone you know needs help with a domestic abuse situation, you can call or email the Artemis Center.

Their hotline can be reached at 937-461-HELP or you can email the center at info@artemiscenter.org.

