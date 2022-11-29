Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Evans Bakery, a longtime staple in Dayton, has announced the decision to close their doors permanently in December.

The bakery on Troy Street has been a community institution for decades. The current owners said that there is not a single reason for the closure, but they are ready to move on and try new things.

“It’s not a negative decision,” Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. “It’s not that it’s the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado…We’re just ready to move on, and we’d like to do that while we’re still happy and able to do something else besides this. It’s more of just wanting to do something different and figuring that this was as good as time as any to make that decision.”

“We’re in a great position to do this, and that is because the neighborhood has been fortunate to us,” Matthew Evans, who co-owns the bakery alongside his wife, said. “We have this opportunity right now and can turn it into a positive thing. We don’t have every detail worked out, but we know that the opportunity is here. You hear about places closing because they have to. We don’t have to close, but we’re making that decision because it’s right for us.”

The final day of regular operations for Evans Bakery will be Saturday, December 17.

Orders placed for Christmas items can be picked up the following week.