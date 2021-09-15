Reaction mixed over City of Dayton’s mask mandate

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In an unanimous vote Wednesday, Dayton City Commission passed an ordinance to require masks in the City of Dayton. The decision faced mixed reactions during and after the meeting.

Mayor Nan Whaley said they’re following CDC guidance and recommendations made by Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County last week.

“Look, we all hate wearing masks, it’s one of the things, I know you all hate wearing them too, but look, we’ve got to get people vaccinated, or else we’re not going to kick this pandemic, and it’s killing people, and it’s filling up our health care systems,” Whaley said.

Masks will be required in all indoor, public spaces regardless of vaccination status, it does not apply to outdoor or open air venues.

It also does not apply to offices or spaces generally not open to the public.

If someone does not follow the mask mandate, they could be cited by Dayton Police and face an $85 fine.

Not everyone at Wednesday’s meeting agreed with the commission’s decision.

“I don’t think we should make nobody do what they don’t want to do,” Dayton resident William Dixon said.

“I know you’re trying to protect the citizens, I have a respect for your intent, I do not believe it’s the role to mandate vaccinations or masks,” Dayton resident Rennes Bowers said.

| See what cities and towns require masks in the Miami Valley HERE ➡

However, some said it’s a smart move, and gives some clarity amid rising COVID-19 cases.

“The least we can do is wear a mask,” Dayton resident Sam Webb said. “There’s a lot of confusion on what’s going on, and do we wear a mask, do we, I feel like this is a solid answer.”

There are some exemptions, like for medical reasons, children under 6 and when eating or drinking at a restaurant.

Whaley said the mask ordinance will remain in effect for as long as it is recommended by the CDC and Public Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Reaction mixed over City of Dayton's mask mandate

5-year-old child thrown off third-floor balcony, man shot at apartment in southeast

Gulf of Mexico oil production still reeling from hurricanes Ida, Nicholas

Charges expected after viral video of woman allegedly assaulting Navy sailor at Connecticut restaurant

Families at Ronald McDonald House get dose of pet therapy

Gen. Milley defends calls with China during Trump presidency

More News