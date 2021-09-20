Raymond Walters trial delayed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Raymond Walters’s court trial has been delayed until March 21, 2022.

34-year-old Raymond Walters was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 20, but the trial was postponed at the request of the defense attorney.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the defense attorney asked to be removed from the case, delaying the trial a second time. The first delay was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walters is facing over 20 charges, including murder, after stabbing his father and crashing a stolen police cruiser in downtown Dayton on August 26, 2019 The crash killed two 6-year-old girls.

Charges include: