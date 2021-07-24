Rare artifacts and special exhibit at NMUSAF for 50th anniversary of Apollo 15 moon landing

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 moon landing with a two-week celebration with family-fun activities.

The events started Thursday July 22 and are planned to be around the same time that the Apollo 15 took its voyage.

” The actual mission was from the 26 of July to the 7 of august so we’re commemorating a couple of extra days but we have a lot of activities planned for the next 2 weeks,” explained Special Events Coordinator with the museum, David Thomas.

“It’s so exciting to see visitors walking up to the capsule and looking at it and [seeing] them picturing themselves sitting in that thing and experiencing what those astronauts experienced,” said Elena Oberg, a retired USAF Colonel and expert on space exploration and engineering.

Oberg is one of the many demonstration leaders and information experts at the museum during the anniversary activities. Other activities include a “Solar Fun Run,” interactive space exhibits, and appearances from popular space characters.

Thomas, special events coordinator, also says during the next two weeks there will be artifacts at the museum related to the Apollo 15 mission that are very rare and not often at the museum.

“Every artifact in here has its own story in some aspect of having gone to space,” he said. “And we have the opportunity, specifically, to commemorate the Apollo 15 command module …you can actually come here and see it in person.”

The museum is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm and is free.

For more information on activities, click here.