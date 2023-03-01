DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Grammy-nominated female rapper GloRilla has announced she will perform a concert in April in downtown Dayton.

GloRilla is scheduled to make a performance at the Dayton Convention Center on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 7 p.m.

The artist has music hits like “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B and her most recent hits “Internet Trolls” and is featured on the Don Toliver song, “Leave the Club” alongside Lil Durk. She was nominated for Best Rap Performance for the song “Let’s Go”, which was also by Hitkidd, according to IMDB.

Also, the artist is nominated in three different categories for the iHeart Radio Music Awards. The first nomination is for Hip-Hop Song of the Year for “Let’s Go”, followed by Best New Hip-Hop Artist, IMDB said. Social Star Award is a socially voted category and the last nomination for GloRilla in the award show.

The artist has recently been performing across the country in her “Anyways, Life’s Great… Tour”.

If you are wanting to see the rapper in concert in downtown Dayton, tickets are currently still available. Ticket prices range from $75 for bleachers in the back of the center with no floor access to $2,500 for a limited VIP table that seats 8 people.

The rap concert is expected to wrap up at 11 p.m.

For more information on purchasing tickets, you can click here.