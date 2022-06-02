DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A beloved character from the Canadian mockumentary “Trailer Park Boys” will be stopping in Dayton for one night only.

Randy, played by Patrick Roach on the hit show “Trailer Park Boys,” will be hosting a comedy event at Oddbody’s Music Room at 5418 Burkhardt Road in Dayton on Saturday, June 4.

“Based on the character from the hit program, Trailer Park Boys, Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic brings non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite Trailer Park Boys cast member,” according to the event page.

A meet-and-greet opportunity will be available for fans to purchase the day of the event at the merchandise table for $25.

“Come Hungry! There will be cheeseburgers for sale!”

Doors open at 7 p.m.

The event will start at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Tickets can be purchased here.