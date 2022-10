DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are reporting that ramps will be shut down in the area of the I-75/US-35 interchange for some time.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the onramp to I-75 northbound and the eastbound ramp at US-35 will be shut down for some time following a crash.

Police reported that the call came in for an injury crash involving a semi-truck and a box truck around 7:50 a.m.

Crews are currently on scene.

