DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All lanes on a busy interstate in Dayton have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. on U.S. 35 EB at I-75. Several vehicles were involved in the accident, but it’s not known exactly how many. Dispatchers said medics were called to the scene and a person was trapped.

The I-75 Southbound and I-75 Northbound ramps to U.S. 35 EB were closed after the crash. Dispatchers said all lanes have reopened as of 5:30 p.m. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.

