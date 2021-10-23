DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The entrance to I-75 Northbound from Stanley Ave was closed down due to a crash Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a semi-trailer crash around 12:50 am on Saturday morning. An Amazon truck had jack-knifed on I-75 Northbound near Stanley Avenue, closing the entrance to the highway.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Dispatch said.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that roads should be cleared and that crews are no longer on the scene as of 6:30 am Saturday.