Ramp on SR-503 in Preble County to close Wednesday

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A ramp closure on State Route 503 at Interstate 70 in Preble County will be in place three nights this week as part of the ongoing I-70 rehabilitation project.

Beginning Wednesday, July 21 and continuing through Friday, July 23, the entrance ramp from S.R. 503 to I-70 East will be closed from 9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m., according to a release. The closure is for crews to undertake repair work on the Twin Creek bridge at the end of the ramp.

Drivers will be detoured by way of U.S. 40 and Arlington Road in Montgomery County.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.

