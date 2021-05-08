Ramp from U.S. 35 West to I-75 South closed due to crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from U.S. 35 West to I-75 South is closed Saturday due to a crash.

The Dayton Police Department said on Twitter that the ramp will be closed for several hours due to a rollover crash involving a truck.

Police are investigating the accident.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

