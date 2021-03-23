Ramp from U.S. 35 to I-75 to close April 1

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the U.S. Route 35 eastbound ramp to Interstate 75 southbound on Thursday, April 1.

The ramp will close at 7 p.m. on April 1 through Tuesday, August 31 at 7 a.m. ODOT said the ramp bridge over Albany Street will be replaced during that time.

The official detour is U.S. 35 eastbound to I-75 northbound. Drivers will stay in the ramp lane and take Second Street (Exit 53), turn left at the bottom of the ramp and turn left again to enter I-75 southbound.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, visit www.OHGO.com.

