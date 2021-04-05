Ramp from U.S 35 EB to I-75 SB to close Sunday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation announced it has rescheduled the ramp closure from U.S. Route 35 eastbound to Interstate 75 southbound.

The ramp will close on Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. through Tuesday, August 31 at 7 a.m.

Crews will replace the ramp bridge over Albany Street.

The official detour is U.S. 35 eastbound to I-75 northbound, stay in the ramp lane and take Second Street (Exit 53). Turn left at the bottom of the ramp and turn left again to enter I-75 southbound.

