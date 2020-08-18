Ramp from I-75 south to US 35 west shutdown after accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Caleb Becker)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ramp from I-75 southbound to US 35 westbound is shutdown after a van rolled over, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. on US 35 at Germantown Street.

Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the van hit two poles before rolling over. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS