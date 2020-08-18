Ramp from I-75 south to US 35 west shutdown after accident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ramp from I-75 southbound to US 35 westbound is shutdown after a van rolled over, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. on US 35 at Germantown Street.

Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the van hit two poles before rolling over. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.