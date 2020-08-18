DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ramp from I-75 southbound to US 35 westbound is shutdown after a van rolled over, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. on US 35 at Germantown Street.
Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the van hit two poles before rolling over. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ramp from I-75 south to US 35 west shutdown after accident
- 4th suspect sentenced after pleading guilty in death of Centerville teen
- Nick Sandmann to speak at Republican National Convention
- MLB reschedules Reds vs Royals game ‘out of an abundance of caution’
- New cookie alert: Girl Scouts unveil french toast-inspired treat