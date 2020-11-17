Ramp from I-75 south to US-35 closed for hazmat investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-75 south to US-35 is closed due to a hazardous material investigation.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a 55-gallon drum is in the roadway and Hazmat teams are working to determine what it us,
The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The ramp is closed while crews work to clean up the area.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.
