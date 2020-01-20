Ramp from I-75 NB to US-35 reopens following crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-75 northbound to US-35 is now open after a crash caused officials to shut it down temporarily Monday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells us a car struck a guardrail on the ramp to US-35 around 3:30 pm. A medic was called to the scene, but it is unclear at this time how many people were injured.

Drivers were encouraged to use another route until the scene could be cleared.

