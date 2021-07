DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The I-75 NB and SR-4 on ramp is closed in Dayton Saturday after a fuel spill.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the ramp is closed as of 10:17 a.m. due to a fuel spill. Dispatchers said hazmat crews have been called to clean up the spill.

The cause of the spill was not released at this time. It is not clear how long it will take crews to clean it up.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.