Ramp from I-70E to I-75N to close for 2 months for safety repairs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said Thursday the ramp from east I-70 to north I-75 will be closed beginning March 15.

ODOT said the ramp will be closed Monday, March 15 through May 17 for safety improvements. The Contractor will also remove and replace a portion of the ramp pavement. This work is tentative depending on the weather.

The official detour is I-70 eastbound to State Route 202 northbound then take I-70 westbound to I-75 northbound.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.